Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, the former Chairman of Ghana’s Electoral Commission, has expressed deep concern about the state of the country’s democracy.

Known for his pivotal role in overseeing Ghana’s transition to multi-party rule in 1992, Dr. Afari-Gyan began by lamenting the numerous promises by politicians left unfulfilled.

In a keynote address at the Constitution Day Public Lecture organized by the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School and One Ghana Movement on Monday, January 8, he asserted that politicians, instead of presenting concrete policies, often spend much of their time and energy engaging in repetitive pledges to the electorate.

According to Afari-Gyan, “One cannot be sure that even the politicians themselves believe that they can fulfil the numerous promises that they make.”

The former EC Chairman issued a warning about the consequences of unfulfilled promises, describing them as “a millstone around a politician’s neck.”

Afari-Gyan also described as “a shameful spectacle” the open-market vote buying and selling that have characterised recent elections.

He stated, “It is a shameful spectacle because vote buying and vote selling are unlawful.”

Afari-Gyan highlighted the negative impact of vote buying and vote selling on Ghana's young democracy.

He explained, “Vote buying undermines the idea that we choose our leaders out of our free will, and vote selling undermines the idea that we hold our elected leaders accountable.”

Afari-Gyan concluded his address by urging Ghanaians to be concerned about the erosion of democratic values and demand better from their leaders.

He stated, “All is not well with our democracy.”