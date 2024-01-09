Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

All is not well with our democracy — Afari-Gyan

Headlines Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan

Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, the former Chairman of Ghana’s Electoral Commission, has expressed deep concern about the state of the country’s democracy.

Known for his pivotal role in overseeing Ghana’s transition to multi-party rule in 1992, Dr. Afari-Gyan began by lamenting the numerous promises by politicians left unfulfilled.

In a keynote address at the Constitution Day Public Lecture organized by the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School and One Ghana Movement on Monday, January 8, he asserted that politicians, instead of presenting concrete policies, often spend much of their time and energy engaging in repetitive pledges to the electorate.

According to Afari-Gyan, “One cannot be sure that even the politicians themselves believe that they can fulfil the numerous promises that they make.”

The former EC Chairman issued a warning about the consequences of unfulfilled promises, describing them as “a millstone around a politician’s neck.”

Afari-Gyan also described as “a shameful spectacle” the open-market vote buying and selling that have characterised recent elections.

He stated, “It is a shameful spectacle because vote buying and vote selling are unlawful.”

Afari-Gyan highlighted the negative impact of vote buying and vote selling on Ghana's young democracy.

He explained, “Vote buying undermines the idea that we choose our leaders out of our free will, and vote selling undermines the idea that we hold our elected leaders accountable.”

Afari-Gyan concluded his address by urging Ghanaians to be concerned about the erosion of democratic values and demand better from their leaders.

He stated, “All is not well with our democracy.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Leaked tape: Officers involved in plot to oust IGP referred for further investigation, possible prosecution Leaked tape: Officers involved in plot to oust IGP referred for further investig...

1 hour ago

You've been abandoned by Ghanaians; be wise enough to start preparing your handover notes —Asiedu Nketia tells NPP You've been abandoned by Ghanaians; be wise enough to start preparing your hando...

2 hours ago

Former Attorney General Marietta Brew Left and EC Chair Jean Mensa Right How does closing polls at 3pm, ceasing use of indelible ink prioritize inclusivi...

2 hours ago

Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan All is not well with our democracy — Afari-Gyan

4 hours ago

It's humbling my years of dedicated service to the region has been recognised - DC Kwame Kwakye It's humbling my years of dedicated service to the region has been recognised - ...

4 hours ago

Big changes must not be implemented suddenly – Kwaku Azar tells Jeabn Mensa Big changes must not be implemented suddenly – Kwaku Azar tells Jeabn Mensa

4 hours ago

The case is being heard at Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona. By Elodie LE MAOU AFP Gambian ex-minister takes stand in Swiss trial for crimes against humanity

6 hours ago

NPP boys descend on party executives in Kumasi over 'monkey dey work baboon dey chop' NPP boys descend on party executives in Kumasi over 'monkey dey work baboon dey ...

6 hours ago

The highest bidder will win NPP primaries, the right people will lose– Adum Barwuah The highest bidder will win NPP primaries, the right people will lose– Adum Barw...

6 hours ago

Bono Region: Examiners demand payment for marking 2023 WASSCE Bono Region: Examiners demand payment for marking 2023 WASSCE

Just in....
body-container-line