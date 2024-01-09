Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Funeral service for late Sydney Casely-Hayford set for January 9

Social News Funeral service for late Sydney Casely-Hayford set for January 9
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A funeral service will be held in honour of renowned financial analyst, Sydney Casely-Hayford, on Tuesday, January 9.

The funeral will take place at the Lashibi Funeral Home and Crematorium from 8:30 am.

The passing of the former prominent member of the pressure group Occupy Ghana was announced on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Casely-Hayford died after battling ill health for some time.

Profile of Sydney Casely-Hayford
As the Managing Partner of TMI Consulting Ltd, Casely-Hayford steered the firm towards providing astute financial analysis and consulting services to a diverse clientele, encompassing governments, corporations, and investors.

His understanding of the intricate dynamics of the African financial sector propelled him to the forefront of the industry.

Casely-Hayford's intellectual prowess extended beyond his consulting practice. He was a regular contributor to Ghanaian and international media outlets, where he dissected complex financial and economic matters.

He was also more widely known for being a leading voice within the pressure group, OccupyGhana.

182024113605-1h830o4aau-182024111232-sydney-casely-hayford

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director ‘The Convention’ cancellation: There’s more to it than what meets the eye — Rich...

1 hour ago

I didnt attack judiciary; I was only sounding an alarm – Kissi Agyebeng I didn’t attack judiciary; I was only sounding an alarm – Kissi Agyebeng

1 hour ago

Mahama wont congratulate anybody who murders to gain power – NDC jabs Akufo-Addo Mahama won’t congratulate anybody who murders to gain power – NDC jabs Akufo-Add...

1 hour ago

Funeral service for late Sydney Casely-Hayford set for January 9 Funeral service for late Sydney Casely-Hayford set for January 9

1 hour ago

Failed election petitions must attract punitive sanctions – Dr. Afari-Gyan Failed election petitions must attract punitive sanctions – Dr. Afari-Gyan

1 hour ago

NPP scheming to hang onto power in order to escape justice – Asiedu Nketiah NPP scheming to hang onto power in order to escape justice – Asiedu Nketiah

1 hour ago

NDC vows to secure justice for 8 killed during 2020 elections if it wins power NDC vows to secure justice for 8 killed during 2020 elections if it wins power

2 hours ago

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah L fights for the ball with Senegal forward Mame Thiam during the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations final in Yaounde.. By Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO AFP Africa the next frontier for trophy hunter Salah

2 hours ago

A child displaced from Al-Jazira state at the entrance of a temporary shelter in Gedaref in Sudan's east. By - AFP Harvest lost as war expands in famine-threatened Sudan

2 hours ago

Niger has been ruled by military leaders since the overthrow of the elected president, which prompted international condemnation. By Camille LAFFONT AFP Son of Niger's deposed president released on bail: Military tribunal

Just in....
body-container-line