Funeral service for late Sydney Casely-Hayford set for January 9

A funeral service will be held in honour of renowned financial analyst, Sydney Casely-Hayford, on Tuesday, January 9.

The funeral will take place at the Lashibi Funeral Home and Crematorium from 8:30 am.

The passing of the former prominent member of the pressure group Occupy Ghana was announced on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Casely-Hayford died after battling ill health for some time.

Profile of Sydney Casely-Hayford

As the Managing Partner of TMI Consulting Ltd, Casely-Hayford steered the firm towards providing astute financial analysis and consulting services to a diverse clientele, encompassing governments, corporations, and investors.

His understanding of the intricate dynamics of the African financial sector propelled him to the forefront of the industry.

Casely-Hayford's intellectual prowess extended beyond his consulting practice. He was a regular contributor to Ghanaian and international media outlets, where he dissected complex financial and economic matters.

He was also more widely known for being a leading voice within the pressure group, OccupyGhana.

