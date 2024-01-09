Ejura gets maiden Divisional Police Commander

The chief of Ejura Traditional Council in the Ashanti Region, Barima Osei Hwedie II has unveiled the Divisional Police Commander of Ejura Divisional Police Headquarters to residents of the area.

Chief Superintendent Kwame Tawia was appointed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare as the maiden divisional police commander for the newly constructed police division.

Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II in his bid to introduce the new commander to his residents held a grand durbar during the first AKwasidee celebration of the year.

Held at the forecourt of Ejura Palace on Sunday, January 7, 2024, the event brought together heads of security agencies in the Ejura-Sekyeredumase Municipality, traditional leaders, the clergy, Muslim leaders, and residents among others.

The unveiling follows the construction of an ultramodern Divisional police headquarters by the Ejura Traditional Council led by the Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II and partners.

Unveiling the new commander, the Acting Ashanti North Regional Police Commander, ACP Jude Cobbina revealed that Chief Superintendent Kwame Tawia after completing police training school has served in different positions in the service allowing him to gain enough experience for the job.

He assured them that, together with the new Divisional Police Commander, they would team up and ensure adequate security for residents in the area.

For his part, Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II commended IGP Dr George Akufo Dampare for his continued support to better the security situation in Ejura.

He however called on the residents to assist the Ghana Police Service and the new Divisional Police Commander to clamp down on criminals and wrongdoers in the area.

Send-Off Party for Outgoing Police Commander

Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II as part of efforts to appreciate the work of some gallant police officers in the area organized an unforgettable send-off party for the outgoing Asante Mampong Divisional Police Commander ACP David Kwaku Amoako.

Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II during the party disclosed that, the outgoing Police Commander who's now the deputy Bono East Regional Police Commander has been very instrumental in the protection of lives and properties at Ejura and its environs.

He noted that ACP David Kwaku Amoako during his time at Mampong took Ejura provided adequate security for the residents.

Barimah Osei Hwedie II presented some undisclosed gifts to ACP Amoako to show appreciation for his good work.

Appreciation

The newly appointed Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Kwame Tawia expressed his readiness to work towards maintaining peace and order in the area.

He thanked Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II for welcoming him in a grand style and assured that he would liaise with all stakeholders to ensure peace and order in Ejura and its environs.

He however appealed to Ghanaians to support the Police and other security agencies in the maintenance of law and order in the country.

For his part, the outgoing Asante Mampong Divisional Police Commander, ACP David Kwaku Amoako who was soaked with tears said the whole sendoff party came to him as a surprise.

He added that the gesture from Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II and his elders have motivated him to even do more for the country.

He expressed his gratitude to Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II for the kind gesture and pledged to render selfless service to the country.

Construction of Police Headquarters

The chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barimah Osei Hwedie II, together with the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery on Thursday, October 26, 2023, commissioned an ultramodern divisional police headquarters at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The facility which is the first of its kind in the country was constructed at the cost of GHC2.8 million.

The model police command was constructed by Barimah Osei Hwedie II with support from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Indemi, a renowned businessman from Bono state, Nigeria, chiefs and residents of Ejura, among others.