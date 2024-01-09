‘The Convention’ cancellation: There’s more to it than what meets the eye — Richard Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director

The National Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah has subtly reacted in favour of the cancellation of the Pan-African event dubbed, ‘The Convention 2024.’

He averred that the responsibility on the National Security to make sure no mishap occurs in the country is not one to toil with.

According to him, the decision by the National Security Personnel to block the event on Sunday, January 7, isn’t just ordinary.

“It is a lonely road if your job is to prevent mishaps from occurring. There is more to it than meets the eye,” he wrote via X on Monday, January 8.

Background:

The Convention 2024, billed as a forum bringing together prominent African leaders and thinkers, was scheduled for Sunday, January 7 to coincide with Ghana's Constitution Day.

According to the organisers, they had received approval for the event from authorities back in November 2023.

However, in a last-minute move, the New Africa Foundation, which was coordinating the event, said they received a directive from the government to call off The Convention mere hours before kickoff.

Thousands of attendees from within Ghana and abroad had already filled the Independence Square, alongside high-profile speakers like Professor Patrice Lumumba, Julius Malema, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao and Peter Obi.

In a statement, the Foundation expressed "regret" at the cancellation and described it as a "deviation and a devastation to our dignitaries and special guests."

The statement further noted: "This came as a shock to us. We had received all approvals from the government months ago but were given no explanation for this last minute decision. It has caused great disappointment and confusion."