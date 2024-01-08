Modern Ghana logo
2024 elections: God has already elected a leader - Sam Korankye Ankrah

By Stephen Nana Asare II
The Founder and General Overseer of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, on 31st night 2023 delivered a prophetic word during the watch night service.

The Apostle General, while preaching, declared that "2024 will be better than 2023".

According to him, 2024 is the year of the throne of God, the year of God's supernatural presence in the affairs of men, the year of crowning our head with Gold, the year of gemstones and precious stones, and a year of the covenant.

The renowned man of God didn't only end there but also touched on the upcoming December 2024 elections by saying "As for the 2024 elections, God has already elected a winner and we are only going to endorse the will of heaven by voting".

"What God will be doing in 2024 is not the work of man [...] the seven spirits of God will go ahead of us [...] there shall be an economic recovery," he added.

