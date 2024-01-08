Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘The Convention’ organisers should've been honest about political plans — Prof Gyampo

Headlines Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana

Organisers of the cancelled 'The Convention' event scheduled to be held at Black Star Square could have avoided last-minute cancellation by being transparent about their political intentions, according to University of Ghana’s senior political science lecturer Professor Ransford Gyampo.

The pan-African conference, scheduled for January 7, at the Black Stars Square was unexpectedly called off by authorities citing a conflicting 'state event'.

However, Prof Gyampo claims the real reason was that organisers were not open about using the platform to launch a new political movement.

"They could have simply told government that they wanted to use the place to outdoor an election campaign," said Prof. Gyampo in a Facebook post on Monday, January 8.

“Creating an impression as if it was only a Pan African conference of a sort, when the real intention was to launch a campaign, is unfair,” he added.

The vocal political scientist noted the cancellation represents both a 'show of dishonesty' by organisers, as well as a 'serious National Security failure' for not properly vetting the true motivations behind the event.

He adds that authorities should not be caught unaware of activities that could stir security concerns, especially at prominent national facilities or venues.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

Watch Live: 4th Constitution Day Public Lecture Watch Live: 4th Constitution Day Public Lecture

1 hour ago

Fire guts Dome Market, 50 shops destroyed Fire guts Dome Market, 50 shops destroyed

2 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana ‘The Convention’ organisers should've been honest about political plans — Prof G...

2 hours ago

Kumasi: BoG, Police arrest 4 illegal forex operators; 2 convicted, fined GH7,200 each Kumasi: BoG, Police arrest 4 illegal forex operators; 2 convicted, fined GH¢7,20...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo strangely cancelled a licensed event 5 hours after promising freedom of assembly in his Constitution Day speech — Franklin Cudjoe Akufo-Addo strangely cancelled a licensed event 5 hours after promising freedom ...

2 hours ago

Video I was against agenda 111 especially when the country is going through economic turmoil —NPP's Kwabena Agyepong [Video] I was against agenda 111 especially when the country is going through ec...

2 hours ago

Two illegal FX Market Operators convicted; two others standing trial Two illegal FX Market Operators convicted; two others standing trial

2 hours ago

Your decision to 'destroy' a licenced public gathering put together by law-abiding citizens is reckless, chaotic, brigandry —Franklin Cudjoe fumes Your decision to 'destroy' a licenced public gathering put together by law-abidi...

2 hours ago

Some plaintiffs in the case against Gambian ex-minister Ousman Sonko attended the case in person. By Elodie LE MAOU AFP Swiss court opens trial of Gambian ex-minister

2 hours ago

Stephanie Lecocq Reuters Macron posied to reshuffle govenment following year of unpopular reforms

Just in....
body-container-line