‘The Convention’ organisers should've been honest about political plans — Prof Gyampo

Organisers of the cancelled 'The Convention' event scheduled to be held at Black Star Square could have avoided last-minute cancellation by being transparent about their political intentions, according to University of Ghana’s senior political science lecturer Professor Ransford Gyampo.

The pan-African conference, scheduled for January 7, at the Black Stars Square was unexpectedly called off by authorities citing a conflicting 'state event'.

However, Prof Gyampo claims the real reason was that organisers were not open about using the platform to launch a new political movement.

"They could have simply told government that they wanted to use the place to outdoor an election campaign," said Prof. Gyampo in a Facebook post on Monday, January 8.

“Creating an impression as if it was only a Pan African conference of a sort, when the real intention was to launch a campaign, is unfair,” he added.

The vocal political scientist noted the cancellation represents both a 'show of dishonesty' by organisers, as well as a 'serious National Security failure' for not properly vetting the true motivations behind the event.

He adds that authorities should not be caught unaware of activities that could stir security concerns, especially at prominent national facilities or venues.