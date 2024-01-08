Gomoa Jukwa embark on self-help project to build modern CHPS compound

Nana Kojo Idan Opirm IX, Chief of Gomoa Jukwa

08.01.2024 LISTEN

The Chiefs and people of Gomoa Jukwa (Idankrom) are constructing a modern CHPS compound to serve their health needs at affordable cost.

According to the Chief of Gomoa Jukwa, Nana Kojo Idan Opirm IX, the community has been deprived of quality healthcare facility which compelled the people to embark on a self-help project aimed at building a CHPS compound to provide quality healthcare delivery at affordable cost.

Nana Kojo Idan Opirim IX announced this when addressing a durbar to climax the annual Akwambo festival at Gomoa Jukwa in the Gomoa Central District last Saturday.

The Chief expressed concern over situation where people had to travel to neigbouring communities to access healthcare and in some cases the patients suffer health complications as a result of poor road network.

"Apart from the above, the SDA Senior High School at Gomoa Jukwa also lack health center compelling school authorities to bus students to Agona Swedru, Winneba and other nearby health facilities.

"This has become a great concern to Nananom for a very long time before Government absorbed it into the main System. This has added to the plight of the people in their attempts to get quality healthcare facility.

"The CHPS compound facility if completed would serve both the community and the SDA Senior High School whose population has increased to thousands of students from far and near.

"The budget for the project estimated to cost over Ghc 200,000 will be funded from contributions by the people through fundraising, levies and others like special appeal to corporate bodies Groups and Associations to support the project.

"We cannot always wait for Government to provide for us in terms of social amenities however, I want to appeal to our Member of Parliament, Hon. Naana Eyiah DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo to come and support us. Our MP, Hon. Naana Eyiah is doing enough for us but like Oliver Twist, we asked for more.

"I must say that Gomoa Jukwa is doing well when it comes to self-help projects, we have been able to complete durbar grounds to host funeral and other social programs with ease and stressful free to families and event organizers," he stated.

On poor road network, Nana Kojo Idan Opirim IX reiterate his numerous calls for the Government led by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to as a matter of urgency reshape them to enhance smooth transportation of goods and services.

He noted that due to the poor road network the people struggle to transaction businesses with their communities. He added that drivers have taken advantage to increase lorry fare for their services.

"I want to make passionate call to our Member of Parliament to ensure that all roads in Gomoa see bitumen surface before the unexpected happens to her in particular and the NPP Government as a whole," Nana Idan concluded.

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah noted the concern for the poor road network in the vicinity but was quick to state that all the roads linking communities in the Gomoa Central District have been awarded on contract but the contractors were those delaying the projects.

She further stated that the contractors were also complaining about lack of funds from the Central Government to complete them on time.

"I have heard the cry of the people in the various communities. It is an opened secret that everybody knows that Gomoa Lome to Nduem, Gomoa Dahom to Achiase, Gomoa Ayensuadze to Abaasa and Gomoa Nsuem to Awombrew has been awarded on contract and can attest to the fact that the contractors started working on the roads.

"However, I will continue to remand the road Minister about the plight of the people in the affected communities. As I keep on saying, Naana Eyiah don't promise things that are beyond her means but I eventually deliver the needs of the people and am hopeful that the contractors will resume work soon.

"I will fully support completion of the CHPS compound for Gomoa Jukwa and the SDA Senior High School, but for the meantime I will ensure provision of a Sick Bay for the school and attach a professional nurse to handle the facility, I will personally provide free accommodation for the nurse to work without stress," Hon. Naana Eyiah noted.

The Gomoa Central Member of Parliament lauded the people for their full support and encouraged them to continue to rally behind the NPP Government as it seeks to break the 8.

According to her, she would contest again and seek their blessings ahead of the NPP Parliamentary primaries scheduled for December 27, 2024.

"Am working assiduously to improve human and infrastructure development in the Gomoa Central constituency," the MP stated.