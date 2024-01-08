Be eternally vigilant to make sure your choices prevail in this year's election — Mahama to Ghanaians

Former President John Mahama has called on Ghanaians to "exercise eternal vigilance" as they prepare for this year’s elections.

In a statement on Sunday, January 7, marking 31 years of Ghana's Fourth Republic, Mahama urged citizens to ensure "that no abuses of the system ensue and that only the choice of the people, exercised freely, prevails."

Mahama, who is seeking to regain the presidency said vigilance is needed to prevent a repeat of issues in the 2020 polls.

He said: "The use of thugs and rogue elements within the security agencies to disrupt elections in some parts of the country as occurred in the 2020 elections, leading to the loss of eight (8) lives, will forever be remembered as Ghana's day of infamy."

However, Mahama expressed faith that Ghana's democracy "has served us well and offers hope for our nation's sustained progress."

He pledged that if elected, he would implement reforms to strengthen democratic rights.