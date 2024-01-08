Refrain from actions that undermine democratic rights — Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

Former President John Mahama has called on the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo to refrain from actions that undermine Ghana's democratic rights and processes.

The NDC flagbearer made the comments in a statement marking 31 years of the country's Fourth Republic on Sunday, January 7.

In his statement, Mahama expressed regret over "legal obstacles" that prevented the implementation of some recommendations from the White Paper.

He said if elected in 2024, his government would focus on "strengthening governance institutions, protecting citizens' rights, and fighting corruption."

Mahama also took a swipe at Akufo-Addo's government, saying "I urge the current government to refrain from actions that continue to undermine democratic rights under their administration."

He referenced the 2020 elections, where the use of "thugs and rogue elements within the security agencies to disrupt elections in some parts of the country" led to eight deaths.

"It is unconscionable that three years after these tragic events, our President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has not uttered even a word of sympathy to the bereaved families," Mahama said.

“The perpetrators of these murders continue to walk as free men and still hold on to positions of authority and power,” added the former President.

Mahama further called on Ghanaians to "ensure that no abuses of the system ensue and that only the choice of the people, exercised freely, prevails" in this year's elections.