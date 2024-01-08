Ghana suffering from acute democracy backsliding – Kofi Asare

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, has described the cancellation of the pan-African conference 'The Convention 2024' as a sign that Ghana is suffering from "acute democratic backsliding".

In a Facebook post seen by ModernGhana News, Kofi Asare reacted to reports of government shutdown of the event just hours before it was set to start on Constitution Day at the Independence Square in Accra on Sunday, January 7.

"Ghana is suffering from Acute Democratic Backsliding (ADB)," wrote Asare, echoing concerns the move undermined democratic norms and freedoms.

Kofi Asare's comments come after the organisers of 'The Convention', the New Africa Foundation, revealed they had received "all approvals from the government months ago but were given no explanation for this last minute decision."

In a statement, the Foundation said "It has caused great disappointment and confusion" among dignitaries, guests from across Africa and thousands of Ghanaians who had gathered for the historically relevant conversation.

Following the development, many Ghanaians on social media have been lamenting that the country is regressing on democratic standards under the Akufo-Addo's government.