Amend the Constitution to limit number of Supreme Court Justices — John Dumelo

Headlines John Dumelo, NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wougon
John Dumelo, NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wougon

Actor and politician John Dumelo has called for an amendment of Ghana's constitution to place a cap on the number of Supreme Court judges.

He believes amending Article 128(1) to caps the judges would provide clarity and protect the integrity of Ghana's highest court.

In a statement on Constitution Day, Sunday, January 7, Dumelo said capping the number of apex court judges will also benefit Ghana's democracy.

"As we mark constitution day today it will be in the interest of our democracy to amend certain provisions of our constitution.

“For instance there should be a limit on the number of judges that can be appointed to the country’s apex court. 'Not less than nine Justices' is not well defined per article 128(1) of the 1992 Constitution," Dumelo wrote on X.

The NDC Ayawaso West Wougon parliamentary candidate's comments come after President Akufo-Addo recently appointed three new judges to the Supreme Court.

They include Justice Henry Anthony Cofie, Justice Yaw Asare Darko and Justice Richard Agyei Frimpong.

Their appointment, according to the President follows the mandatory retirement of three Justices of the apex court earlier this year.

