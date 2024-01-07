Modern Ghana logo
It’s sad Akufo-Addo is yet to speak on 8 lives lost during 2020 eletions – Mahama

07.01.2024 LISTEN

Former President of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has described as saddening and unconscionable the silence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo three years after the loss of eight lives during the 2020 elections.

In a statement issued to commemorate thirty-one years of Ghana’s Fourth Republic, the NDC’s flagbearer slammed the alleged use of “thugs and rogue elements within the security agencies” that he said are often used to “disrupt elections in some parts of the country as occurred in the 2020 elections, leading to the loss of eight (8) lives.”

He said it is unconscionable that “President Nana Akufo-Addo has not uttered even a word of sympathy to the bereaved families” while the perpetrators of the murders continue their daily lives as free men.

“The use of thugs and rogue elements within the security agencies to disrupt elections in some parts of the country as occurred in the 2020 elections, leading to the loss of eight (8) lives, will forever be remembered as Ghana’s day of infamy and an indelible blemish on our democratic credentials established over the last 32 years of constitutional rule.”

“On a rather sad note, it is unconscionable that three years after these tragic events, our President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has not uttered even a word of sympathy to the bereaved families. The perpetrators of these murders continue to walk as free men and still hold on to positions of authority and power.”

While calling Ghanaians to exercise eternal vigilance as we prepare for the December elections, Mahama also stated that “the loss of even one Ghanaian life will not be countenanced.”

“This government must appreciate that they have an obligation to guarantee peaceful elections this year and the loss of even one Ghanaian life will not be countenanced.

“I urge all Ghanaians to exercise eternal vigilance as we prepare for elections later this year to ensure that no abuses of the system ensue and that only the choice of the people, exercised freely, prevails.”

-Citinewstoom

