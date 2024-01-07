Modern Ghana logo
You must guarantee peaceful elections this year; even one loss of life won’t be countenanced — Mahama tells gov’t

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama is demanding that government puts in place measures to ensure the 2024 General Elections are free and fair.

In a statement issued on Sunday, January 7, he warned that even one loss of life during the crucial polls won’t be countenanced.

“The use of thugs and rogue elements within the security agencies to disrupt elections in some parts of the country, as occurred in the 2020 elections, leading to the loss of eight (8) lives, will forever be remembered as Ghana's day of infamy and an indelible blemish on our democratic credentials established over the last 32 years of constitutional rule."

“This government must appreciate that they have an obligation to guarantee peaceful elections this year, and the loss of even one Ghanaian life will not be countenanced,” John Dramani Mahama said.

According to the former President, it is unconscionable that three years after the election violence in 2020, President Nana Akufo-Addo, has not uttered even a word of sympathy to the bereaved families.

“The perpetrators of these murders continue to walk as free men and still hold on to positions of authority and power,” John Dramani Mahama bemoaned.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has already given the assurance that the 2024 General Election will not only be free and fair but devoid of violence as well.

