Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
07.01.2024 Headlines

Survival of 1992 Constitution hinges on holistic review - Majority Leader  

Survival of 1992 Constitution hinges on holistic review - Majority Leader
07.01.2024 LISTEN

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament has reiterated that the survival of the 1992 Republican Constitution hinges largely on its holistic review.

In a statement to mark the celebration of the Fourth Republican Constitution Day, January 7, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu urged Ghanaians to summon the will to consummate the process.

“As we commemorate the day set aside to celebrate the genesis of the Fourth Republican Constitution, I salute all Ghanaians, especially, those who participated in crafting, as well as those who have been active in activating, implementing, interpreting, and reviewing the 1992 Constitution,” he said.

“As one people in one nation with a common destiny, it must be our collective strategic imperative to ensure the survival of Constitutionalism.

“Today, January 7, 2024, for me marks 31 continuous years of intimate interaction with the 1992 Constitution, the initial implementation of which, was paradoxically, superintended by an unconstitutional regime.”

He said the vast experiences garnered affirm his conviction that all the efforts and attempts at amending and reviewing the Constitution must be consolidated, harmonised and brought to fruition.

GNA.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

EMMANUEL DUNAND AFP France to build more new generation nuclear reactors

2 hours ago

Tah Kenneth Konsum Cameroon hunter rewarded for capturing leopard in protected forest

2 hours ago

AFP - KENZO TRIBOUILLARD European Council president Charles Michel announces early departure

3 hours ago

One Ghana Movement, UPSA Law School to hold 4th Constitution Day Public Lecture One Ghana Movement, UPSA Law School to hold 4th Constitution Day Public Lecture

3 hours ago

Tension brews in Akyem Asene over deployment of more than 100 heavily-armed police Tension brews in Akyem Asene over deployment of more than 100 heavily-armed poli...

3 hours ago

I will upgrade your community SHS to boarding status - Mahama to Abease people I will upgrade your community SHS to boarding status - Mahama to Abease people

3 hours ago

We must collectively ensure 2024 elections are fair, transparent – Akufo-Addo We must collectively ensure 2024 elections are fair, transparent – Akufo-Addo

24 hours ago

Next NDC gov't will consider establishing a district for Abease — Mahama to Abease Traditional Council Next NDC gov't will consider establishing a district for Abease — Mahama to Abea...

Jan 6, 2024

Togbe Afede XIV, Paramount Chief of Asogli Traditional Area God doesn't desire poverty for men; Ghana can turn around its fortunes —Togbe Af...

Jan 6, 2024

AFP - LUIS TATO Kenya eyes new year boost to tourism with visa-free system

Just in....
body-container-line