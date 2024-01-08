Emergency Medical Professionals honored in Accra for their hardwork

The Greater Accra Regional Management of National Ambulance Service has held the maiden edition of the Emergency Medical Services Excellence Awards (GAEMSEA 23) aimed at recognizing and honoring outstanding Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) in the Greater Accra Region.

The theme for the occasion was "Celebrating the Greater Accra Emergency Medical Technicians for a successful EMS delivery."

The event which was held on 29th December, 2023 at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Conference Room saw a huge turnout of emergency medical technicians and various health practitioners.

Also in attendance was the Deputy Minister of Health, Hon. Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Hon.Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the CEO of National Ambulance Service, Prof.Ahmed Nuhu Zakaria, The Chief of Sempe and the Manklalo of the Ga State, Nii Adote Otintor II,

The Board Chairman of the Governing Board of the NAS Nana Wiafe Ababio, Regional Medical Coordinator

Dr.Theophilus Nii Saka Bulley, Deputy Regional Coordinator Dr.Felicia Birch Freeman, PAEMT Daniel Asare, the Greater Accra National Ambulance Service, Regional Administrator and PAEMT Walter Foli Ashom the Deputy Regional Administrator.

There were 8 major award categories in all and every ambulance station in Accra received a citation for their hardwork.

SEMT Jalil Abdul Abubakar from Ayawaso North Ambulance Station took home the award for the Best EMT Driver (Basic Category). AEMT Newton Mawutor of Ablekuma North Ambulance Station was adjudged the Best EMT Driver (Advance Category).

SEMT Micheal Obodai of Accra Dispatch took the award for the Best Dispatcher of the Year (Basic Category). Also, SAEMT Joyce Sellassie Avadzinu (Accra Dispatch) took the Award of Dispatcher of the Year in the Advance category.

The Best EMT Basic category award went to SEMT Christopher Asare of the Trobu Ambulance Station. The award of the Best EMT Advance category was taken by AEMT Richard Awuah Adusei from Amanfrom Ambulance Station.PAEMT Nathaniel Essuon Amoah of Ridge Ambulance Station received the award for the Best Station Manager.

AEMT Rahman Musah Abdul of Accra City Ambulance Station swept the most prestigious award of EMS Personality of the Year.

The Greater Accra Regional Ambulance staff has been exceptional and very professional in their service delivery considering the year under review. A total of 6,505 emergencies were responded to in 2023.

The cases were medical, trauma, road traffic accidents, industrial and domestic emergencies in nature. In addition, they have attended to medical standbys, medical escorts for local and international programs. Also in 2022, 7085 emergencies were attended to by the Greater Accra Regional Ambulance Service staff.

The consistent and outstanding performance of the Regional Ambulance staff over the years necessitated the introduction of the award scheme to motivate and enhance job satisfaction.

The Regional Medical Coordinators play a critical role in the pre-hospital care setting in areas of medical direction during patient care, bed arrangement for patients during inter-hospital transfers, good care of critically ill patients and training of EMT personnel. They have immensely contributed to making the award ceremony a success and were equally present to grace the occasion.

The contributions of the Deputy Regional National Ambulance Service Administrator, towards these achievements have been priceless.