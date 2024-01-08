League of Young Female Leaders rebrands as FEAD

A leading non-profit organization dedicated to empowering girls and women, the League of Young Female Leaders, has recently undergone a significant transition following a successful ten-year period of operations.

The organization will now operate under the name "Female Empowerment and Advocacy for Development (FEAD)," a shift that aligns with its fresh strategic direction, as announced in a recent press release.

This rebranding signifies the organization's renewed commitment to nurturing upcoming generations of female and youth leaders, advocates, and entrepreneurs.

Emphasizing its revised objectives in the press release, the organization's main focus is on fostering sustainable communities through the empowerment of women, girls and youth within these communities.

During the past decade, the organization has achieved significant milestones through its programs aimed at empowering young women and girls.

Its commitment to advancing the cause of girls' empowerment has resulted in commendable outcomes, such as establishing safe spaces conducive to enhancing writing and public speaking skills among girls.

Furthermore, the FEAD has actively engaged in advocating against gender-based violence and addressing period poverty, in addition to successfully equipping women with entrepreneurial skills, which have significantly contributed to their socio-economic empowerment.