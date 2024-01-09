It's humbling my years of dedicated service to the region has been recognised - DC Kwame Kwakye

Ace Broadcast Journalist, Fatherhood Advocate and author, DC Kwame Kwakye has emerged the 2023/24 Media Personality for Central Region.

At the awards ceremony held at the plush Ridge Royal Hotel on Saturday, January 6, 2024, Ezone Media Network, the organizers of the awards adjudged the author Media Personality for 2023/2024.

In his acceptance speech, the author of "Beyond Farherhood: Changing The Narrative", thanked God for how far he has brought him. "I also appreciate the management of Ezone Media Network for finding me worthy of the award. The most humbling aspect for me was how other Media colleagues thronged to the podium to sing my praise showcasing that I deserve the award and I've paid my dues was amazing and I accept that with a lot of sobriety," he stated.

The Fatherhood Advocate took the opportunity to thank all his GBC Radio Central colleagues for their immense show of love and support since his nomination was announced. "Our collective efforts and the love shown especially by Shadrack Nana Nyarko, Janet Mensah Aryitey (Mrs), Ben Nartey and our listeners through voting ensured that I won and for that, I'm most grateful. Also grateful to my Head of Programmes, Nana Ama Andrews", he emphasised.

The Guest Speaker for the night was Blessed Godsbrain Smart popularly known as Captain Smart of Onua Maakye fame recounted his journey and experiences from Winneba, through Kumasi and Accra. "One thing I've learnt in this media practice is to always show appreciation and respect to our forbears," Mr Smart reminded his colleagues.

Captain Smart admonished his younger colleagues not to chase money saying, "When you begin with money, you would be bought with nothing." He added "this year is an election year and I urge colleague journalists to be fair to NDC and NPP. Condemn when they go wrong and praise where necessary."

He stressed, "There is a lot of money in the media space but, unfortunately, things are hard in the Central Region due lack of giant companies and industries."

Incidentally, Onua TV morning show host promised to sponsor another category next year which seeks to reward radio presenters and producers whose stories have been very impactful in the year under review.

"This would be voted upon by all media colleagues and I promise to foot the cost and also present ¢ 2,000. 00 as cash award for the winner including a paid-for 4-day accommodation in any hotel in Accra of the choice of the winner," he said this to rapturous applause from the audience.

The Executive Director of Ezone Media Network, Oheneba Amaniapong speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, encouraged media practitioners of the region to do their best to uplift the image of the region with their voice. "This is our sixth edition and without sponsorship from any company and we've been very determined to do our utmost best to award deserving media practitioners from the region," shared Amaniapong.

He however urged other companies to come unboard so that in the subsequent years apart from the plagues given winners, some amount of money could be added as prize. "I thank my team who have been with me though thick and think and supported this vision of organising the awards scheme for journalist of our region. I'm highly indebted to Ridge Royal Hotel for granting my team and me the opportunity to use the venue", he said.