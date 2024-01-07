Modern Ghana logo
2020 election: I’m still waiting for Mahama to congratulate me for beating him - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama is yet to congratulate him for winning the 2020 general election.

In an address to the nation to mark this year’s Constitution Day, the President reminded the opposition leader to do the needful.

“All stakeholders, that is, the Electoral Commission, the political parties and their leaders, the electorate and citizenry should work to assure the consolidation of the Ghanaian democracy and help us maintain our pride of place on the continent as the model of democracy in Africa.

“At the end of it all, there should be no lingering doubt about the legitimacy of the election and the winning candidate, on the conclusion of the process, should receive the unalloyed support of all. That is how we can strengthen our democracy and the peace and stability of our nation. On a lighter note, three years on, I’m still waiting for my main opponent in the 2020 election to congratulate me on my victory,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The president is currently serving the final year of his second term in office.

Mahama and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be contesting in 2024.

