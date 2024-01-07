President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo is calling for unity among citizens and stakeholders, to prioritize the sanctity of the ballot as Ghana prepares for another general election in December 2024.

In a national address marking the 30th anniversary of the 4th Republic, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the role of fair and transparent elections in the foundation of functional democracies.

Addressing the nation on Friday, the President stressed the essence of adhering to the rules and regulations governing the electoral process.

He noted that the conduct of elections should be guided by principles of fairness and transparency, irrespective of the eventual outcome.

"No true democrat can disregard the importance of elections and the sanctity of the ballot.

“It must, thus, be in our collective interest to ensure that the rules and regulations for the conduct of this year’s elections are fair and transparent and that we all develop respect for them, a respect that should not be a function of whether you win or lose," President Akufo-Addo stated.

Highlighting the upcoming elections as the ninth occasion for Ghanaians to cast their votes for a new president, the President called for collaboration among all stakeholders.

He specifically mentioned the Electoral Commission, political parties, leaders, the electorate, and the general citizenry, urging them to work together to consolidate Ghana's democracy.

The President further emphasized that “the consolidation of democracy and the maintenance of peace and stability in the nation depend on the collective efforts of all stakeholders.”

He urged for a commitment to the electoral process and emphasized that the legitimacy of the election should be unquestionable.

"At the end of it all, there should be no lingering doubt about the legitimacy of the election, and the winning candidates, on the conclusion of the process, should receive the unalloyed support of all.

“That is how we can strengthen our democracy and the peace and stability of our nation," the President concluded.