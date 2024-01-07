Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Election 2024: Whether you lose, win, democracies are grounded in viable elections; let's ensure it's transparent, fair — Akufo-Addo 

Headlines Election 2024: Whether you lose, win, democracies are grounded in viable elections; let's ensure it's transparent, fair —Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo is calling for unity among citizens and stakeholders, to prioritize the sanctity of the ballot as Ghana prepares for another general election in December 2024.

In a national address marking the 30th anniversary of the 4th Republic, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the role of fair and transparent elections in the foundation of functional democracies.

Addressing the nation on Friday, the President stressed the essence of adhering to the rules and regulations governing the electoral process.

He noted that the conduct of elections should be guided by principles of fairness and transparency, irrespective of the eventual outcome.

"No true democrat can disregard the importance of elections and the sanctity of the ballot.

“It must, thus, be in our collective interest to ensure that the rules and regulations for the conduct of this year’s elections are fair and transparent and that we all develop respect for them, a respect that should not be a function of whether you win or lose," President Akufo-Addo stated.

Highlighting the upcoming elections as the ninth occasion for Ghanaians to cast their votes for a new president, the President called for collaboration among all stakeholders.

He specifically mentioned the Electoral Commission, political parties, leaders, the electorate, and the general citizenry, urging them to work together to consolidate Ghana's democracy.

The President further emphasized that “the consolidation of democracy and the maintenance of peace and stability in the nation depend on the collective efforts of all stakeholders.”

He urged for a commitment to the electoral process and emphasized that the legitimacy of the election should be unquestionable.

"At the end of it all, there should be no lingering doubt about the legitimacy of the election, and the winning candidates, on the conclusion of the process, should receive the unalloyed support of all.

“That is how we can strengthen our democracy and the peace and stability of our nation," the President concluded.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Whether you lose, win, democracies are grounded in viable elections; let's ensure it's transparent, fair —Akufo-Addo Election 2024: Whether you lose, win, democracies are grounded in viable electio...

2 hours ago

2020 election: Im still waiting for Mahama to congratulate me for beating him - Akufo-Addo 2020 election: I’m still waiting for Mahama to congratulate me for beating him -...

3 hours ago

You must guarantee peaceful elections this year; even one loss of life wont be countenanced — Mahama tells govt You must guarantee peaceful elections this year; even one loss of life won’t be ...

4 hours ago

Constitution Day: Let's embrace basic values of Constitution — Akufo-Addo Constitution Day: Let's embrace basic values of Constitution — Akufo-Addo 

4 hours ago

Survival of 1992 Constitution hinges on holistic review - Majority Leader Survival of 1992 Constitution hinges on holistic review - Majority Leader  

4 hours ago

Irate youth clash with herders, kills cattle; set houses ablazeat KpareKpare Irate youth clash with herders, kills cattle; set houses ablaze at KpareKpare

4 hours ago

Lets highlight plights, support less advantaged – GJA President urge journalists Let’s highlight plights, support less advantaged – GJA President urge journalist...

4 hours ago

1992 Constitution must be reviewed to reflect current times — PPP 1992 Constitution must be reviewed to reflect current times — PPP 

4 hours ago

Mahama takes 'Building the Ghana we want together' tour to Volta region Mahama takes 'Building the Ghana we want together' tour to Volta region 

4 hours ago

Allow Auditor-General to audit GRA, SML contract – OccupyGhana tells Akufo-Addo Allow Auditor-General to audit GRA, SML contract – OccupyGhana tells Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line