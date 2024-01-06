Next NDC gov't will consider establishing a district for Abease — Mahama to Abease Traditional Council

The former President of Ghana and the Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has pledged his commitment to the development of Abease and its environs.

The NDC Flagbearer made this assurance at Abease in the Pru West District at their annual Yam festival as the Special Guest for the occasion.

According to the former President, Abease, which forms part of the Pru West District, will become the district capital for the new district. Mr Mahama added that the establishment of the new district will fast track development in the area.

He further assured the people of Abease of providing additional facilities at the Abease Community Day Senior High School which was established by him as one of the E-block schools to provide accommodations for students who are far from the community.

The NDC Flagbearer further outlined some projects such as the provision of potable water, construction of standard market facility as well as a modern hospital for them in his next government.

He pleaded with the people to vote for him as the next president and also vote for Dr Emmanuel Ntekune as the next Member of Parliament for the Pru West Constituency.