Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Next NDC gov't will consider establishing a district for Abease — Mahama to Abease Traditional Council

By Kwame Frimpong Bright Bush || Contributor
Headlines Next NDC gov't will consider establishing a district for Abease — Mahama to Abease Traditional Council
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The former President of Ghana and the Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has pledged his commitment to the development of Abease and its environs.

The NDC Flagbearer made this assurance at Abease in the Pru West District at their annual Yam festival as the Special Guest for the occasion.

According to the former President, Abease, which forms part of the Pru West District, will become the district capital for the new district. Mr Mahama added that the establishment of the new district will fast track development in the area.

He further assured the people of Abease of providing additional facilities at the Abease Community Day Senior High School which was established by him as one of the E-block schools to provide accommodations for students who are far from the community.

The NDC Flagbearer further outlined some projects such as the provision of potable water, construction of standard market facility as well as a modern hospital for them in his next government.

He pleaded with the people to vote for him as the next president and also vote for Dr Emmanuel Ntekune as the next Member of Parliament for the Pru West Constituency.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Next NDC gov't will consider establishing a district for Abease — Mahama to Abease Traditional Council Next NDC gov't will consider establishing a district for Abease — Mahama to Abea...

2 hours ago

Bolewura targets 75 votes for Mahama Bolewura targets 75% votes for Mahama

2 hours ago

Cook-a-thon: Lordina Mahama visits Failatu Cook-a-thon: Lordina Mahama visits Failatu

3 hours ago

He kept sending me DMs despite ignoring them — Berla Mundi on how she met her husband David Tabi He kept sending me DMs despite ignoring them — Berla Mundi on how she met her hu...

3 hours ago

GNPC sponsors 18-year-old Agbogbloshie pepper seller with 8As in 2023 WASSCE to medical school GNPC sponsors 18-year-old Agbogbloshie pepper seller with 8As in 2023 WASSCE to ...

3 hours ago

Dollar to cedi exchange rate hits GHS12.30 at Forex Bureaus, GHS18.89 at BoG interbank today Dollar to cedi exchange rate hits GHS12.30 at Forex Bureaus, GHS18.89 at BoG int...

3 hours ago

Togbe Afede XIV, Paramount Chief of Asogli Traditional Area God doesn't desire poverty for men; Ghana can turn around its fortunes —Togbe Af...

3 hours ago

Togbe Afede XIV, Paramount Chief of Asogli Traditional Area Business failures, joblessness and poverty at their worst — Togbe Afede

3 hours ago

AFP - LUIS TATO Kenya eyes new year boost to tourism with visa-free system

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo appoints Dr Osei Bonsu Dickson as Deputy National Security Coordinator Akufo-Addo appoints Dr Osei Bonsu Dickson as Deputy National Security Coordinato...

Just in....
body-container-line