M-CODe 2024 Open Defecation Free Technical Review Committee inaugurated

The Media Coalition Against Open Defecation 2024 Open Defecation Free Technical Review Committee (M-CODe-TRC) has been set up to review and develop a new ODF Manifesto to serve as the basis for engaging with political parties and other stakeholders towards scaling up efforts to end the menace by 2030.

The M-CODe 2024 Open Defecation Free Technical Review Committee is mandated to review its 2020 OD Manifesto, develop a national and regional perspective for fighting against open defecation, and define the roles of strategic stakeholders towards the adoption and implementation of the manifesto.

The M-CODe Open Defecation Free 2024 Technical Review Committee is chaired by Ms. Benedicta Gyimaah Folley, who is M-CODe Secretary and works with the Ghanaian Times.

Others include Mrs. Mildred Siabi-Mensah, M-CODe Western Regional Coordinator and Editor at the Western Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency; and Mrs. Bertha Badu-Agyei, M-CODe Eastern Regional Coordinator and also Editor at the Ghana News Agency Eastern Regional Office.

The rest are Mr. Yaro Ismail, M-CODe Northern Regional Coordinator and Editor and General Manager of Mighty FM/TV in Tamale; Ms. Ivy Priscilla Setordjie, M-CODe Volta Regional Coordinator; and a Multimedia Group Volta/Oti Regional Correspondent.

The M-CODe TRC is also mandated to link the role of traditional, religious, Aspiring Candidates, Civil Society Organizations, Faith Based Organisations, Non-governmental organizations, and media, among others, in scaling up the campaign against open defecation.

Speaking at the inauguration of the M-CODe Technical Review Committee, Mr. Francis Ameyibor, M-CODe National Convenor, said the committee is also tasked with recommending ways to engage political parties and other stakeholders.

He said the committee is also to help define the role of partners—World Vision Ghana, GAMA, and Kings Hall Media—in the execution of the agenda, set a date, venue, and agenda for the national launch of the M-CODe Open Defecation Free 2024 Manifesto, and set a timetable for engagement with stakeholders.

The M-CODe Open Defecation Free 2024 Manifesto Technical Review Committee has four weeks to complete and report to the M-CODe Administrator.

Mr. Ameyibor explained that the setting up of the technical committee to develop a manifesto also forms part of the coalition's effort in support of the global objective to eradicate open defecation (OD) by 2030.

“We recognize that achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6 target 2) will require coordinated efforts from all stakeholders, including members of the media.

M-CODe is calling on religious and traditional leaders to play active roles in the fight against open defecation. "Together, we can work to increase awareness against this bad practice,” he noted.

Mr. Ameyibor said that as part of the campaign, “we will recognize communities that are making progress towards becoming open defecation-free, and we will also publicly shame any that have adopted the infamous status of open defecation.”

He said communities will be labeled Stubborn Open Defecation Adherents or Open Defecation Free Community Ambassadors.”

He said M-CODe acknowledges that open defecation is associated with inadequate sanitation, engaging in unsanitary behaviours like not washing your hands with soap after you defecate, and the transmission of germs from one stage to another.

-CDA Consult || Contributor