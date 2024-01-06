Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Guiness World Record breaking attempts prove citizens' quest to portray worthy country — Chief of Staff 

Headlines Guiness World Record breaking attempts prove citizens' quest to portray worthy country — Chief of Staff
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, has said attempts by the citizenry to break and set Guinness World Record (GWR) in diverse spheres is a proof of their quest to show off a worthy country. 

     She said attempts by Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and Failatu Abdul-Razak to break the longest singing and cooking records by an individual were indicative of citizens’ determination to exhibit their abilities to market the country. 

     Madam Osei-Opare said this when she visited Failatu Abdul-Razak in Tamale to show the government's support for her efforts in her cook-a-thon journey. 

     She donated Gh¢20,000.00 cash as well as food items to support Failatu’s cook-a-thon attempt.

     The Chief of Staff was accompanied by Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, Mr Sule Salifu, Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive and some Executive Officers of the New Patriotic Party.

     Madam Osei-Opare extended the President’s pleasantries to Failatu, saying projecting Ghana through an event to break a world record gladdened the Presidency.

     She encouraged Failatu to make the country proud and called on all to cheer her on to empower her set a new record.

-GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Togbe Afede XIV In Ghana, policies are presented to us well-packaged and implemented to benefit ...

2 hours ago

Its an irony BoG finds itself in a mess after only recently aiding collapse of several banks – Togbe Afede XIV It’s an irony BoG finds itself in a mess after only recently aiding collapse of ...

2 hours ago

Guiness World Record breaking attempts prove citizens' quest to portray worthy country — Chief of Staff Guiness World Record breaking attempts prove citizens' quest to portray worthy c...

2 hours ago

Electronic vehicle registration reduces congestion at Accra DVLA Electronic vehicle registration reduces congestion at Accra DVLA 

2 hours ago

NPP supporters allegedly beat up Cape FM journalist after mistaken identity NPP supporters allegedly beat up Cape FM journalist after mistaken identity 

2 hours ago

Ghana has failed because of despicably dishonest, corrupt, reckless, arrogant, divisive leadership – Togbe Afede Ghana has failed because of ‘despicably dishonest, corrupt, reckless, arrogant, ...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo is not supporting Dormaahene to attack Asantehene – Eugene Arhin Akufo-Addo is not supporting Dormaahene to attack Asantehene – Eugene Arhin

2 hours ago

Togbe Afede takes on BoG; says economy is in shambles Togbe Afede takes on BoG; says economy is in shambles

2 hours ago

German Researchers petition CHRAJ over alleged administrative negligence of Enchi forestry officers German Researchers petition CHRAJ over alleged administrative negligence of Ench...

2 hours ago

Ghanas first female professional photographer dies Ghana’s first female professional photographer dies

Just in....
body-container-line