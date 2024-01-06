Modern Ghana logo
GNPC sponsors 18-year-old Agbogbloshie pepper seller with 8As in 2023 WASSCE to medical school

Esther Osei Yeboah, an 18-year-old secondary school graduate has received a major boost towards realizing her dream of becoming a medical doctor after the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) offered to fully sponsor her university education.

Esther assisted her mother to sell pepper at their stall at Agbogbloshie market in Accra for many years.

Even with the challenging environment and lack of financial resources, she excelled in her secondary education, obtaining eight As in the 2023 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Her dreams were almost cut short due to lack of funds to further her education.

This is where the GNPC intervention has changed the story of Esther, noted a news statement shared by the corporation via X on Saturday, January 6.

The state oil giant, through its philanthropic arm - the GNPC Foundation, will sponsor Esther's entire medical degree program at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) after learning about her inspiring story of resilience.

"GNPC's unwavering commitment to recognizing and supporting the academic journeys of Ghanaian youth, especially those who surmount extraordinary obstacles to realize their ambitions," said Dr. Dominic Eduah, Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation while delivering the good news.

"This benevolent scholarship has not only alleviated their financial constraints but has also reignited the flickering flame of Esther's dream to become a medical doctor," he added.

