It’s an irony BoG finds itself in a mess after only recently aiding collapse of several banks – Togbe Afede XIV

Ghanaian statesman, Togbe Afede XIV says Government’s inability to service its debt obligations, has finally exposed the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The central bank recently announced massive losses in 2022, totaling GHS60 billion, and a year-end negative net worth of GHS55 billion, making it technically bankrupt.

The loss, equal to 10 % of Ghana's 2022 GDP of GHS606.82 billion (USD72.24 billion at the average 2022 cedi-dollar exchange rate of 8.4:1), is one of the largest one-year losses ever recorded by a central bank.

In a release from Togbe Afede XIV, he raised concern, insisting that this is unprecedented in the country's history.

According to Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, “It is an irony that Bank of Ghana finds itself in this mess after it only recently aided the collapse of several “poorly managed” local banks, savings and loans companies, microfinance institutions, finance houses, and fund management companies, at a cost of GHS20 billion, when an estimated GHS9 billion could have kept them in operation.”

Togbe Afede XIV opines that such a wasteful approach to cleaning up the financial sector could only have been pursued by an organization that thought it had too much money.

He insists that in the competitive world of private enterprise, where standards and consequences of failure are exacting, BOG would have gone under.

Togbe Afede XIV in his release said it was surprising that the BOG, the Government’s bankers, had been oblivious to the obvious possibility of the Government defaulting on its obligations, and failed to make appropriate provisions.

He goes out to make the case that BOG’s astronomically high monetary policy rates have burdened Ghana's economy over the past 20-plus years.

He said it has not only fueled increases in money supply over the years, fueling price increases but has also undermined the cedi.

He said contrary to their claims, we cannot use “higher interest rates to maintain exchange rate stability”, especially when they have failed to protect the cedi as the only legal tender in Ghana.

According to Togbe Afede XIV, BOG’s policies have been a stumbling block to creating an enabling financial market and have inadvertently frustrated the restructuring of the economy, which they have often identified as the solution to the country’s balance of payments deficit and currency depreciation problems.