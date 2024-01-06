In Ghana, policies are presented to us well-packaged and implemented to benefit a privileged few – Togbe Afede XIV

Togbe Afede XIV

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV has shared the view that Ghanaians are victims of predatory economics.

In a release from the successful businessman, he noted that policies are presented to the people in a well-packed manner by people in power but only implemented to benefit a privileged few.

“We are victims of predatory economics, where policies or decisions were presented to us well-packaged, only for us to realise during implementation that they were designed to benefit a privileged few, as we saw with some of the COVID-19 initiatives and in the ill-fated award of Electricity Company of Ghana to PDS Ghana Ltd.

“We are also victims of a constitution that protects even our worst leaders. The result is the annoying and arrogant display of “conspicuous consumption” by our leaders and their cronies,” Togbe Afede XIV said.

In his release, he said Ghana has been brought to the brink by despicably dishonest, corrupt, reckless, arrogant, and divisive leadership.

“We are also victims of bad fiscal and monetary policies. We owe our relative peace and stability to the resilience and patience of Ghanaians, and I pray that we remain so. I know what suffering is like, and that is why I will continue to share my thoughts on our development challenges,” he added.

Despite the many challenges confronting the country, Togbe Afede XIV says he remains optimistic that Ghana can turn its fortunes around and made make a paradise out of our beautiful country.

He proposes that Ghana must first identify and understand the causes of our predicament.