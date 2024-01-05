We are not recruiting now; beware of scams – Immigration Service warns public

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has issued a public notice indicating that it is not in the process of recruiting new personnel at the moment.

The notice has become necessary following posts on social media by unscrupulous persons alleging that the Service is recruiting.

The Service warns the Ghanaian public that anyone advertising to be recruiting on its behalf is a scam and must not be entertained.

“Beware of Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) recruitment scam. GIS is not embarking on any enlistment for recruitment exercises. GIS has not assigned any person or persons to recruit via social media,” the Ghana Immigration Service said in a notice on social media platform X.

The Service notes that before it begins its recruiting process, it will make a publication in the Daily Guide, Ghanaian Times, and its website ( www.gis.gov.gh ).

“Job seekers are advised to disregard all GIS recruitment information circulating on social media,” the Immigration Service notice added.