Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

We are not recruiting now; beware of scams – Immigration Service warns public

General News We are not recruiting now; beware of scams – Immigration Service warns public
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has issued a public notice indicating that it is not in the process of recruiting new personnel at the moment.

The notice has become necessary following posts on social media by unscrupulous persons alleging that the Service is recruiting.

The Service warns the Ghanaian public that anyone advertising to be recruiting on its behalf is a scam and must not be entertained.

“Beware of Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) recruitment scam. GIS is not embarking on any enlistment for recruitment exercises. GIS has not assigned any person or persons to recruit via social media,” the Ghana Immigration Service said in a notice on social media platform X.

The Service notes that before it begins its recruiting process, it will make a publication in the Daily Guide, Ghanaian Times, and its website ( www.gis.gov.gh ).

“Job seekers are advised to disregard all GIS recruitment information circulating on social media,” the Immigration Service notice added.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

VIDEO: Over 1,000 graves have been destroyed by youths for bones to get high [VIDEO]: Over 1,000 graves have been destroyed by youths for bones to get ‘high’

1 hour ago

Digital man Bawumia deserves commendation for GPRTUs ride-hailing App 'Tap n' Go' – NPP Germany Digital man Bawumia deserves commendation for GPRTU’s ride-hailing App 'Tap n' G...

2 hours ago

We are not recruiting now; beware of scams – Immigration Service warns public We are not recruiting now; beware of scams – Immigration Service warns public

2 hours ago

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum Whoever says gov't has failed in the education sector is oblivious to the facts ...

2 hours ago

Cape Coast: Former Agona West NPP Chairman's vetting suffers setback Cape Coast: Former Agona West NPP Chairman's vetting suffers setback 

2 hours ago

We've done a lot, and we still have a lot to do – Hawa Koomson “We've done a lot, and we still have a lot to do” – Hawa Koomson 

2 hours ago

NDC will adopt Jehovah's Witnesses evangelism method for 2024 campaign – James Gunu NDC will adopt Jehovah's Witnesses evangelism method for 2024 campaign – James G...

2 hours ago

LGBTQ+ brouhaha: We can't change scripture for somebodys feeling – Rev Appiagyei LGBTQ+ brouhaha: We can't change scripture for somebody’s feeling – Rev Appiagye...

3 hours ago

Former employee of Pizzaman signs bond after stealing cooking oil Former employee of Pizzaman signs bond after stealing cooking oil 

3 hours ago

ET Mensah sought permission from me to contest for Council of State member — Asiedu Nketiah reveals ET Mensah sought permission from me to contest for Council of State member — Asi...

Just in....
body-container-line