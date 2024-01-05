Feminism is just a deep-seated demonic hatred for men, marriages — Life Coach

Nigerian Life Coach, Solomon Buchi

Nigerian life coach Solomon Buchi has critiqued the work of feminists, accusing them of holding a "deep-seated hatred for marriage" that stems from "demonic" influences.

In a tatement via X on Friday, January 5, Mr. Buchi slammed feminists who criticize women performing domestic roles for their partners.

“A girlfriend cooks for her boyfriend, online feminists say it's slavery. A daughter cooks for her father, online feminists say it's child abuse. A wife wakes up at 4:50am to cook for her husband, they criticize her and demonize her husband," he wrote.

He argued that the perception reflects "a hatred for marriage; an aversion to service and duty. They hate to hear that women happily serve men; they hate to see women also applaud their husbands for doing good."

He stressed that feminism “isn’t ordinary. This is demonic. This constant attack on marriage and service is not from God."

The life coach contended that certain feminists "defend sex work" and are "pro-abortion and mostly confused about their sexuality," suggesting "something is wrong on their insides."

Buchi warned followers not to "take their intellectual seed of discord" and advised but instead speak "to godly older couples" whenever they need advice.