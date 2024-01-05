You don't read yet claim Ghana’s educational standard has fallen — Education Minister jabs Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama[left] and Education Minister Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has hit back at claims by critics who say the country’s educational standards have declined.

According to the Bosomtwe lawmaker, those making such assertions have "not read to know about the progress of education in the country."

In a recent speech at the 63rd Anniversary of the Ghana Muslim Mission in Kumasi last weekend, Dr. Adutwum appeared to take an indirect swipe at former President John Mahama, who has recently questioned the authenticity of the 70% pass rates seen in this year's West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The education minister pointed to improved performance statistics to refute suggestions that standards are falling.

“For instance, for Science, statistics show that in 2015; you all know who was President in 2015, about 28 % of those who took the exams passed in Science. Now the pass percentage for Integrated Science is 68%," Dr. Adutwum stated.

He added, "It has improved considerably. So whoever says the standard of education has fallen doesn't know what he is talking about."

Dr. Adutwum also touted increased enrollment and pass rates under the Akufo-Addo government's free senior high school policy, implemented in 2017.

“President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, brought Free SHS and they have provided the needed support to make it a success and bring relief to parents," he said.

The minister argued the policy has ensured greater inclusion and accessibility of education for poorer families.

“Free SHS is about inclusion because it is a policy which is helping the poor to access same schools as the rich," he remarked.

On reviewing the program, Dr. Adutwum stressed: "If anybody says they will review free SHS, it means one thing. That person wants to cancel it and we won't allow that...Our education is on the rise and our young students are able to compete favorably."