Alleged MPs bribe: I hope Asante Akyem North kicks Andy Appiah Kubi out of Parliament — Serwaa Amihere

Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Serwaa Amihere has called for Asante Akyem North MP, Andy Appiah Kubi to be voted out of parliament in the next elections due to his lack of cooperation in investigations into alleged bribery of NPP MPs.

In a post on social media platform X on Friday, January 5, Amihere wrote "I hope the people of Asante Akyem North do not keep Andy Appiah Kubi in parliament."

Though she offered no reason, the comment comes after a report by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) revealed that investigations into claims of a wealthy businessman offering bribes to about 80 NPP MPs calling for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta hit a dead end due to Appiah Kubi's refusal to provide key details.

The OSP report disclosed that in November 2022, it received a petition from activist group OccupyGhana to probe allegations made by Appiah Kubi in an interview that a businessman had met with MPs on October 1st and offered them money.

The OSP identified the prime suspect but was unable to gather enough evidence for prosecution as Appiah Kubi, who publicly made the accusations, "effectively invoked his right to remain silent" and refused to disclose identities and details.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng described Appiah Kubi's actions as "most regrettable" and "perplexing", saying his "rehearsed and choreographed refusal to cooperate" despite being the "accuser and vital key witness" meant the case has been closed due to insufficient evidence.