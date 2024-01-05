Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

[VIDEO]: Over 1,000 graves have been destroyed by youths for bones to get ‘high’

Social News VIDEO: Over 1,000 graves have been destroyed by youths for bones to get high
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A deeply troubling trend has emerged about the actions of some young people who are invading and destroying cemeteries in search of human bones.

These bones are then used to prepare a substance known as "Kush," which is used to induce intoxication when smoked.

The alarming practice appears to be prevalent in Sierra Leone, where footage captures the invasion of numerous graves, with the skeletal remains of humans are being stolen.

To counter this grim trend, locals have formed a vigilante group called 'Friends of the Dead' to protect cemeteries against invasion and the theft of human body parts.

A report by 4News monitored by ModernGhana News has brought attention to the situation, revealing that residents in the country's capital, Freetown, are deeply concerned about the escalating trend of grave looting.

The report indicates that over 1,000 graves have been destroyed by individuals searching for bones for the production of Kush, a substance that involves mixing stolen bones with other chemicals to get high.

Dr Jusu Mattia, from Sierra Leone's Mental Health Hospital, expressed his dismay over the new trend, explaining that “human bones contain sulfur, and when combined with other chemicals, the resulting mixture in Kush can indeed induce a state of intoxication.”

This is happening in Sierra Leaon, over 1000 graves have been desecrated just these guys to smoke and get high. — BASITO (@itzbasito) January 4, 2024

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

Togbe Afede XIV writes: Bank of Ghana has failed us Togbe Afede XIV writes: Bank of Ghana has failed us

56 minutes ago

Alois Mohl NPP Primaries: Alois Mohl disqualified over alleged anti party conduct in Nandom

1 hour ago

Hawa Koomson denies beating up Cape FM journalist Hawa Koomson denies beating up Cape FM journalist

1 hour ago

Sonko has generated a passionate following among Senegal's disaffected youth. By MUHAMADOU BITTAYE AFPFile Senegal Constitutional Council rejects opposition leader's presidential bid

1 hour ago

Hon. Joseph Cudjoe - Effia MP NPP primaries: Giant billboards don’t win elections - Effia MP

2 hours ago

Nigerian Life Coach, Solomon Buchi Feminism is just a deep-seated demonic hatred for men, marriages — Life Coach

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and Education Minister Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum You don't read yet claim Ghana’s educational standard has fallen — Education Min...

2 hours ago

Central Region NDC condemns beating of Journalist by Hawa Koomson supporters Central Region NDC condemns beating of Journalist by Hawa Koomson supporters

2 hours ago

Alleged MPs bribe: I hope Asante Akyem North kicks Andy Appiah Kubi out of Parliament — Serwaa Amihere Alleged MPs bribe: I hope Asante Akyem North kicks Andy Appiah Kubi out of Parli...

2 hours ago

VIDEO: Over 1,000 graves have been destroyed by youths for bones to get high [VIDEO]: Over 1,000 graves have been destroyed by youths for bones to get ‘high’

Just in....
body-container-line