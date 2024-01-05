[VIDEO]: Over 1,000 graves have been destroyed by youths for bones to get ‘high’

A deeply troubling trend has emerged about the actions of some young people who are invading and destroying cemeteries in search of human bones.

These bones are then used to prepare a substance known as "Kush," which is used to induce intoxication when smoked.

The alarming practice appears to be prevalent in Sierra Leone, where footage captures the invasion of numerous graves, with the skeletal remains of humans are being stolen.

To counter this grim trend, locals have formed a vigilante group called 'Friends of the Dead' to protect cemeteries against invasion and the theft of human body parts.

A report by 4News monitored by ModernGhana News has brought attention to the situation, revealing that residents in the country's capital, Freetown, are deeply concerned about the escalating trend of grave looting.

The report indicates that over 1,000 graves have been destroyed by individuals searching for bones for the production of Kush, a substance that involves mixing stolen bones with other chemicals to get high.

Dr Jusu Mattia, from Sierra Leone's Mental Health Hospital, expressed his dismay over the new trend, explaining that “human bones contain sulfur, and when combined with other chemicals, the resulting mixture in Kush can indeed induce a state of intoxication.”

