Tamale: Failatu's cook-a-thon duration extended to seven days

Social News
The cook-a-thon duration for Failatu Abdul-Razak, a Chef, who is attempting to break the Guiness World Records (GWR) for the longest cooking hours by an individual, has been extended to seven days.

The initial duration announced prior to the event was from January 01 to January 05, which should be 120 hours of cooking to make up five days.

Information provided by Failatu’s cook-a-thon team days into the event, however, indicated the need to extend the cooking hours to over 144 hours.

Mr Damba Naa, Manager of Failatu Abdul-Razak, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, said, “The idea is no longer five days. We are doing six to seven days.”

He stated that the team had to come up with such a decision to enable the Chef to make a mark because a Ugandan lady had already cooked for 144 hours in the quest to break the existing record.

He said; “For us to be able to break the record and set any, we have to go beyond the 144 hours.”

Chef Dorcus Mirembe, also known as Mama D, is the Ugandan lady, who attempted to break the existing cook-a-thon record officially and had successfully cooked for 144 hours.

She commenced cooking on December 23, and ended on December 28, to beat the 120-hour record of Alan Fisher, the current record holder.

Mama D’s record is yet to be confirmed by the GWR officials.

GNA

