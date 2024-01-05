Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

You couldn't distinguish the role of a Vice President, President; your address is factually inaccurate, uninspiring — Richard Ahiagbah blasts Mahama

Headlines You couldn't distinguish the role of a Vice President, President; your address is factually inaccurate, uninspiring —Richard Ahiagbah blasts Mahama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has criticized the New Year address delivered by former President John Dramani Mahama, describing it as desperate, uninspiring and unconvincing.

Mr Ahiagbah, in his assessment of Mahama's speech, expressed the view that the former President appeared rusty and failed to distinguish between the roles of the Vice President and the President.

He pointed out ‘factual inaccuracies’ in Mahama's address, particularly regarding the accusation of Vice President Bawumia for mismanagement of the economy.

“It is factually inaccurate to say Bawumia’s economic mismanagement. Bawumia is not the President," Mr Ahiagbah asserted.

Mr Ahiagbah criticized Mahama for overlooking these global factors, stating, "These are facts that the former President should not have glossed over because understanding the problem is part of the solution. Perhaps it is time to hang it up Sir!”

In his New Year message delivered on January 3, Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emphasized his passion for the fight against corruption and pledged to uproot poor governance to ensure responsible and ethical use of the country's resources.

He promised a transparent and accountable government, vowing to hold accountable those who have abused public trust.

Mahama expresses commitment to reducing the size of the government to cut down on expenditure.

“We will combine ministries and remove government agencies that are duplicating each other. In other words, we in government will tighten our belts even as we call on our people to make whatever sacrifices are necessary for our national revival,” he assured in his New Year address.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu Left and Richard Ahiagbah Right Your cloddish effort to absolve Bawumia of blame for the economic mess is a wast...

1 hour ago

You couldn't distinguish the role of a Vice President, President; your address is factually inaccurate, uninspiring —Richard Ahiagbah blasts Mahama You couldn't distinguish the role of a Vice President, President; your address i...

1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and Richard Ahiagbah, NPP's Director of Communications Mahama can't solve Ghana’s economic hardship if he can't acknowledge it's a glob...

1 hour ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoholeft and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah ‘Asiedu Nketiah is the worst human being I've worked with’ — Koku Anyidoho

1 hour ago

Security Analyst Adam Bonaa 2024 election: We need to keep military away from the frontline – Adam Bonaa

2 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, former NDC Deputy General Secretaryleft and NDC General Secretary Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey I can vouch for Fiifi Kwetey’s unalloyed passion for NDC — Koku Anyidoho

2 hours ago

Controller and Accountant General Mr. Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem Reject Controller and Accountant General’s nomination if he wins NPP primaries e...

2 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama NPP has shown nothing in 7 years despite bragging ‘we have the men’ — Mahama’s A...

4 hours ago

Controller and Accountant General Mr. Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompemleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Constitution breach: Sack Controller and Accountant General in 48 hours or meet ...

4 hours ago

We don't operate in Nigeria; report of our ban there unfounded — UCC We don't operate in Nigeria; report of our ban there unfounded — UCC

Just in....
body-container-line