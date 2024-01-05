The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has criticized the New Year address delivered by former President John Dramani Mahama, describing it as desperate, uninspiring and unconvincing.

Mr Ahiagbah, in his assessment of Mahama's speech, expressed the view that the former President appeared rusty and failed to distinguish between the roles of the Vice President and the President.

He pointed out ‘factual inaccuracies’ in Mahama's address, particularly regarding the accusation of Vice President Bawumia for mismanagement of the economy.

“It is factually inaccurate to say Bawumia’s economic mismanagement. Bawumia is not the President," Mr Ahiagbah asserted.

Mr Ahiagbah criticized Mahama for overlooking these global factors, stating, "These are facts that the former President should not have glossed over because understanding the problem is part of the solution. Perhaps it is time to hang it up Sir!”

In his New Year message delivered on January 3, Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emphasized his passion for the fight against corruption and pledged to uproot poor governance to ensure responsible and ethical use of the country's resources.

He promised a transparent and accountable government, vowing to hold accountable those who have abused public trust.

Mahama expresses commitment to reducing the size of the government to cut down on expenditure.

“We will combine ministries and remove government agencies that are duplicating each other. In other words, we in government will tighten our belts even as we call on our people to make whatever sacrifices are necessary for our national revival,” he assured in his New Year address.