‘Asiedu Nketiah is the worst human being I've worked with’ — Koku Anyidoho

Headlines Samuel Koku Anyidoholeft and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah
Samuel Koku Anyidoho[left] and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho has once again launched an attack on NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

He described him as the worst person he has ever worked with.

In a post on his social media on Friday, January 5, the former NDC deputy chief scribe accused the party’s chairman of “messing up the party.”

Koku Anyidoho shared a picture of himself with Asiedu Nketiah and captioned it: "The worst human being I have ever worked with and I am not surprised he is messing up the NDC as the National Chairman."

Koku Anyidoho, who is the CEO of the Atta Mills Institute has been frequent with his attacks on the party after he was expelled in July 2021 on allegations of misconduct and anti-party behavior.

The outspoken politician has been critical of the current leadership and some decisions of the party in recent times.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

