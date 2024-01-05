KenMustGo: I stand by what I told OSP about wealthy man trying to bribe us – Appiah-Kubi insists

Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has reacted to the report by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), insisting that he still stands by what he said when he appeared before the OSP.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor concluded its investigations into an alleged bribery scandal in Parliament involving a supposed wealthy businessman in Ghana, citing a lack of cooperation from the main accuser, Andy Appiah-Kubi.

However, speaking to journalists in Kumasi after appearing before the NPP Vetting Committee, Mr. Appiah-Kubi stressed that the issues being raised are based on law and ethics, and as such, he will provide his response to the OSP on Saturday.

“It is about law and ethics, and the issues in the report are based on law and ethics, so we will deal with them.

“I will give a rendition of law and ethics on Saturday, and I still stand by what I said, and he [the OSP] has confirmed what I said, so that is all.”

According to the OSP, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who also made a similar claim “denied direct knowledge of the matter” during the probe.

The OSP in its report dated December 28, 2023, said “Mr. Appiah-Kubi's refusal to cooperate with the investigation and his refusal to disclose the identity of the suspect are most regrettable. It is quite perplexing for a Member of Parliament to level accusations of attempted bribery on a person (whether certain or uncertain) in a most spectacular and public manner on a network of a major media house and then stage a bizarre volte-face by refusing to cooperate with the investigation and refusing to disclose and/or confirm the identity of the suspect.”

The OSP started its investigations in 2023 over allegations that a wealthy businessman tried inducing Members of Parliament on the Majority side to back down on their demands for the dismissal of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Andy Appiah-Kubi and over 50 New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs in 2022 called for the removal of the Finance Minister.

The MPs later softened their stance after meeting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the matter.

They kowtowed to the President's pleas to have the Minister stay in office to seal Ghana's bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).