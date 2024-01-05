Modern Ghana logo
Dispatch rider jailed for stealing GH₵5,150 motorbike 

A dispatch rider, who stole a motorbike valued at GH₵5,150.00 belonging to an educationist, has been sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court.

Godwin Abayateye, aka “Capon” who was charged with stealing, pleaded guilty.

Abayateye was convicted on his own plea and was given a custodial sentence of six months imprisonment by the Court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, prosecuting, narrated to the Court that the complainant Alpha Naa Lamiley Lamptey, who resided at Borteyman was a 30-year-old Educationist while the accused person, now convict, was a resident of Cambodia.

The prosecution said the complainant met the convict in her neighbourhood through one Clinton, who told her that the convict wanted a motorbike for delivery services.

It said the complainant, who had already purchased a Royal 125 motorbike at a price of GH₵5,150 registered the same, which she agreed to give to the convict to work with for delivery services.

The prosecution said the convict after working for a few weeks ran into hiding with the motorbike and all efforts made by the complainant to reach him proved futile.

It said the convict who had been arrested in an alleged robbery case was identified by the complainant as the one who stole her motorbike.

The prosecution said the convict admitted the offence in his investigation cautioned statement in the presence of an independent witness that he had sold the motorbike at a cost of GH₵1,000.00 and all efforts made for the convict to lead Police to the arrest of the buyer proved futile.

