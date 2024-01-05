Modern Ghana logo
05.01.2024 Social News

LGBTQ+ brouhaha: We can't change scripture for somebody’s feeling – Rev Appiagyei

Head Pastor of Trinity Baptist Church Worldwide, Rev Kingsley Appiagyei, has lauded the church for its unwavering stance against the manifestation of LGBTQ+ in the country.

According to Rev Appiagyei, scripture cannot be altered based on individual feelings, stating firmly, “The Bible says a man is a man and a woman is a woman.”

He urged the church to remain steadfast in its opposition to LGBTQ+ despite external pressures, particularly from the Western world.

In response to the growing advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, Rev Appiagyei emphasised that the church's position is a resolute "no" to such manifestations.

He attributed the pressure to the abundance of resources in Africa but decried the influence of what he termed "bad leadership" in yielding to external pressures.

Encouraging the church to hold onto its stance, Rev Appiagyei underscored the importance of defending the faith to pass it on to the next generation.

He argued that while individuals pushing for LGBTQ+ have rights and feelings, the scriptures cannot be altered to accommodate those feelings.

Using a hypothetical scenario, he questioned, "If I feel like being Ghana’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, then should the scripture be changed to make me feel like an ambassador?"

He adamantly declared that such alterations to scripture would not occur.

Expressing his sentiments, Rev Appiagyei stated, "I will be shocked and disappointed if LGBTQ+ is accepted in Ghana."

As societal debates on LGBTQ+ rights continue, the Trinity Baptist Church remains steadfast in maintaining its traditional stance, anchored in scriptural teachings.

Rev Appiagyei emphasised the church's commitment to upholding scriptural teachings.

He made his stance known by speaking on the topic "The Stress of Modern Day Parenting" during an interview on Accra-based Adom TV on Friday, January 5, 2024.

-Classfmonline

