Reject Controller and Accountant General's nomination if he wins NPP primaries else we'll sue you — ASEPA to EC

Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has threatened legal action against the Electoral Commission (EC) if it fails to reject the nomination of the Controller and Accountant General.

In a statement on Friday, January 5, ASEPA's Executive Director Mensah Thompson said the Controller's decision to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries "undermines his eligibility to contest as a member of Parliament".

Mr Thompson noted that per their checks, Mr Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem "is still at post and has not tendered any official resignation" from his role as Controller and Accountant General.

He added that "having successfully filed his nominations to contest in a Political Party primaries while actively serving in a Civil Service Position is in clear breach of our laws".

The ASEPA boss said "the EC must be ready to reject his nominations as well or face us in Court".

According to Mr Thompson, "the conduct of the Controller constitutes a gross violation of the laws of this land" citing Supreme Court rulings which bar civil servants from participating in active party politics.

