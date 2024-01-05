Modern Ghana logo
Constitution breach: Sack Controller and Accountant General in 48 hours or meet us in court — ASEPA to Akufo-Addo

Headlines Controller and Accountant General Mr. Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompemleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Controller and Accountant General Mr. Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem[left] and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Anti-corruption campaign group Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has threatened to take legal action against President Nana Akufo-Addo if he fails to sack the Controller and Accountant General Mr. Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem within 48 hours.

In a statement issued on Friday, January 5, ASEPA's Executive Director Mensah Thompson stated that Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem's decision to contest in the parliamentary primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) amounts to a breach of the country's laws.

According to Mr. Thompson, "the conduct of the Controller, having successfully filed his nominations to contest in a Political Party primaries while actively serving in a Civil Service Position is in clear breach of our laws".

He added that "this does not only constitute a grave violation of the laws of this Country but also flies in the face of legal precedent and interpretation of the law established by the Supreme Court".

To back their claim, ASEPA cited a 2017 Supreme Court judgement which bars civil servants from participating in active party politics.

Mr. Thompson warned that "Failure of which [sacking the Controller and Accountant General] will push us to challenge the action in Court."

The group has also served notice to the Electoral Commission that they will take legal action if the election body fails to reject the Controller's nominations in light of the breach of the country's laws.

