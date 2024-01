Government has declared Monday, January 8, 2024, as a public holiday in honor of the annual Constitutional Day.

The Ministry of the Interior made this announcement, noting that the statutory holiday was shifted to a weekday due to its original date, January 7, falling on a Sunday.

In a press release dated January 2, 2024, Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, officially communicated this decision, ensuring that citizens can observe Constitutional Day on a convenient weekday.

-Classfmonline