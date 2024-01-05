GRA-SML deal: KPMG engagement is simply a case of unnecessary intervention – ACEP, IMANI tell Akufo-Addo

IMANI CEO Franklin Cudjoe [Right] and ACEP Executive Director Ben Boakye [Left]

The Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) and IMANI Centre for Policy and Education have issued a joint release reacting to the SML deal and emerging responses from government.

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, January 2, appointed KPMG to conduct an immediate audit into the transaction between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilization Ghana Ltd (SML), a contract which was entered into to enhance revenue assurance in the downstream petroleum sector, the upstream petroleum production and minerals and metals resources value chain.

The contract has been criticised in the past month after an exposé by the Fourth Estate uncovered irregularities and how the company is making billions from the state.

For ACEP and IMANI, President Akufo-Addo’s decision to appoint KPMG to audit the deal is an unnecessary intervention.

The two organisations hold the view that the reputable audit firm is conflicted in the assignment and shouldn’t have been appointed for the job.

“The KPMG engagement is simply a case of unnecessary intervention by the President. KPMG is hugely conflicted in the assignment as a contractor of GRA and a service provider occupying multiple adjacent spaces in government and the private sector. Whilst we do not begrudge KPMG’s expertise, we do not believe that in a politically sensitive matter of this nature, their role would be value-enhancing,” ACEP and IMANI said in their joint release.

ACEP and IMANI in a note to the President argued that the SML situation presents an opportunity to holistically examine the many revenue assurance gigs that are siphoning revenue from the state across many sectors, particularly the telecoms sector, the ports, at GRA head office etc. to free up revenue for development.

“By law, GRA is entitled to 2.4% of mineral revenue collected for the state. SML cannot be entitled to 0.75% of gross production. That is equivalent to about 25% of the State’s royalty. In the upstream oil sector GRA is entitled to Zero benefits by law. To pay SML $0.75 per barrel will constitute an encumbrance of petroleum revenue, a practice abhorred by the Petroleum Revenue Management Act (PRMA). To the extent that the entire operation of SML is irrelevant, the action constitutes a calculated attempt to dissipate the State’s resources.

“We hope that we can count on the conscience of those with power to act in rectifying these atrocities,” ACEP and IMANI said in a note to President Akufo-Addo.