Sell our good stories too — Karaga MP appealed to Journalists

The New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Karaga Constituency in the Northern Region, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has appealed to journalists in the region to tell the good stories of MPs who are from the area and were doing well in their constituencies.

The MP, who doubles as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, noted that though the media were doing well in bringing out challenges facing communities and Ghanaians for national attention, also said it was equally good for them to sell the stories of MPs who serve their constituents well.

The MP, who is popularly known as Anta in Ghanaian politics, made the appeals during a press soiree he organized for Journalists in the northern region last Sunday, December 31, 2023, at his private home in Tamale.

The press soiree which was held to strengthen the relationship that existed between the MP and the media, was also meant to create an opportunity for the MP cum Minister to present to the public his 3 years of achievements as Member of Parliament for the Karaga constituency.

It was attended by journalists from print, radio, television and online among others.

The event was also honored by some regional, constituency and branch level executives of the NPP including the Northern Regional Minister Alhaji Saani Alhassan Shaibu.

Dr Amin mentioned the construction of the Karaga Community Centre, Karaga Astro Turf Football Stadium, Police stations in Pishigu and Yemo Karaga and a Community Market at Tamalgu as some landmark projects started and completed all within three years.

He also mentioned the extension of telephoney network to eight villages which included Bagurugu, Napoligu, Tamalgu, Jenpkihi, Maane, Kopkelga, Bagli, and Namburugu.

He added that a total of 89 communities in the area have been connected to the grid with only three communities yet to be connected to achieve universal electricity coverage in the district.

He further said all communities in the Karaga constituency, have been installed with streetlights to enhance security at night.

Education

Dr. Anta also touted the construction of a new Senior High School at Pishigu, a new Technical Institute at Nyong, ⁠3-unit Classroom blocks at Sadugu, Takalgu and Kambonsiya and an ongoing 3-unit Classroom Blocks at Janpkihi, and Natigu as some of his achievements in the education sector.

In addition, he counted the establishment of the “Anta Education Fund” which has been initiated to support students in the area, One-Teacher-One Laptop programme which distributed 140 laptops to teachers in the constituency and the 'Independence Day Best Teachers and Students Awards' towards aimed at promoting education in the area.

The Member of Parliament, also said he has constructed a maternity block at the Karaga district hospital, distributed 36 motor-king ambulances to communities in addition to CHPS compounds at Kpason and Namang in addition to the ongoing construction of the Agenda 111 Karaga District Hospital project to improve healthcare provision for the people.

Transport

For transportation, Dr. Amin said several feeder road projects have been completed in the area with many still ongoing at Zogu, Nyingali, Kupali, Kpasablo, Monkula, Zinyeli, Binduli, Sakulo, Kpaglo, Tulinga, Nyenbgolo. Several others are presently being done in Nyong, Bagurugu, Tamalgu, Nambrugu, and Sugri-Yilang, among other areas.

The MP who was confident of returning to Parliament in 2025, disclosed that to reduce poverty and support youth development among his people, he has provided 230 sewing machines for girls in apprentice, facilitated micro loans for 600 women, initiated one woman, one acre free farming for 25, 000 women, distributed 20 tricycles to farmers to facilitate transport of their farm produce, provided shea butter Processing facilities at Zankali and Sung among others.

In his submissions, the Northern Regional Minister Alhaji Saani Alhassan Shaibu urged the media to be truthful in their reportage.

He also encouraged Journalists to the field and desist from armchair journalism as it weakens the credibility of the media.

The Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) Mr. Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, On his part, called on politicians to see journalists as development partners and not enemies.

He also advised journalists to be professional in their line of duty.

Mr Majeed also thanked the Karaga Member of Parliament for the respect and attention he pays to journalists and encouraged him to keep serving his constituents well.