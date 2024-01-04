Modern Ghana logo
2024 election: Mahama leads polls with 53.2%; Bawumia to secure 29.6% of votes

1 HOUR AGO

The latest poll released by Global InfoAnalytics has John Dramani Mahama in a commanding lead to become the next President of Ghana.

The former President has been elected by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its flagbearer to lead the party into the 2024 General Election.

Ahead of intensified campaigns by the various political parties this year, Global InfoAnalytics has surveyed to ascertain who will be the preferred choice of Ghanaians.

The majority of Ghanaians engaged said they would vote for John Dramani Mahama.

Having polled 53.2% of the votes of the people engaged, the former President beats Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who secured 29.6% of the votes of the people engaged.

Leader for the Movement of Change, Alan Kyerematen comes third in the poll with 7.7% while Kofi Akpaloo and Hassan Ayariga secured 0.1% and 0.2% respectively.

The poll also shows that the NDC is on course to form a majority in parliament, as the generic poll predicts 52% of voters plan to vote for NDC candidates in the 2024 elections, up from 46% in October 2023 while the NPP is currently on 31% compared to 38% recorded in October 2023.

According to the Global InfoAnalytics survey, when voters were asked, between 24-hr Economy, Blue Economy/Digitization, and Great Transformational Plan, which of those slogans/policies has caught their attention, approximately 50% said the 24-hr Economy, 25% said Blue Economy/Digitization, 8% said GTP and 17% said none of them.

On the direction of the country, the poll shows 68% of Ghanaians believe the country is headed in the wrong direction compared to 22% who believe it is headed in the right direction and 10% said they did not have an opinion.

2024 election: Mahama leads polls with 53.2%; Bawumia to secure 29.6% of votes

