Violence in Las Vegas courtroom as convicted criminal attacks Judge [VIDEO]

Violence unfolded inside a Las Vegas courtroom when a convicted criminal facing charges physically attacked the presiding judge.

Judge Mary Holthus of the Clark County District Court was hearing the case when the sudden assault occurred on Wednesday, January 3.

Courtroom video shows defendant Deobra Redden launching himself over the railing separating the gallery from the judge's bench area.

He jumps onto the bench and immediately appears to grab Judge Holthus.

A struggle ensues as courthouse security marshals rush in to intervene.

The judge can be seen fighting back against the assault as marshals work to restrain Redden.

Witnesses say one of the responding marshals, who was not identified, suffered a dislocated shoulder and a deep cut to his forehead from the struggle.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, per the report while Judge Holthus also sustained unspecified injuries that were evaluated at the scene.

"We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant," said a statement from the Clark County District Court.

“The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary,” added the statement.