Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Violence in Las Vegas courtroom as convicted criminal attacks Judge [VIDEO]

Social News Violence in Las Vegas courtroom as convicted criminal attacks Judge VIDEO
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Violence unfolded inside a Las Vegas courtroom when a convicted criminal facing charges physically attacked the presiding judge.

Judge Mary Holthus of the Clark County District Court was hearing the case when the sudden assault occurred on Wednesday, January 3.

Courtroom video shows defendant Deobra Redden launching himself over the railing separating the gallery from the judge's bench area.

He jumps onto the bench and immediately appears to grab Judge Holthus.

A struggle ensues as courthouse security marshals rush in to intervene.

The judge can be seen fighting back against the assault as marshals work to restrain Redden.

Witnesses say one of the responding marshals, who was not identified, suffered a dislocated shoulder and a deep cut to his forehead from the struggle.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, per the report while Judge Holthus also sustained unspecified injuries that were evaluated at the scene.

"We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant," said a statement from the Clark County District Court.

“The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary,” added the statement.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

2024 election: Mahama leads polls with 53.2; Bawumia to secure 29.6 of votes 2024 election: Mahama leads polls with 53.2%; Bawumia to secure 29.6% of votes

2 hours ago

Violence in Las Vegas courtroom as convicted criminal attacks Judge VIDEO Violence in Las Vegas courtroom as convicted criminal attacks Judge [VIDEO]

2 hours ago

Former NDC member Stephen Atubigaleft and former President John Dramani Mahama Government transition takes about 2years so how will Mahama do magic in just 4ye...

2 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo casting his vote in an election Election 2024 will be conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner — Akufo-A...

2 hours ago

DLE 2023: EC to conduct run-off elections to break ties January 9 DLE 2023: EC to conduct run-off elections to break ties January 9

2 hours ago

Prophet, son granted GHC3million bail in alleged GHC2million property fraud Prophet, son granted GHC3million bail in alleged GHC2million property fraud  

2 hours ago

ET Mensahs body to lie in state this evening at Prampram ET Mensah’s body to lie in state this evening at Prampram

2 hours ago

Govt will resource contractors working on bypasses on Accra-Kumasi highway – Roads Minister Govt will resource contractors working on bypasses on Accra-Kumasi highway – Roa...

2 hours ago

Court remands Medeena Consult Accountant for unauthorized attempt to collect tax for GRA Court remands Medeena Consult Accountant for unauthorized attempt to collect tax...

2 hours ago

Man commits suicide after assaulting his police wifeat Kwabenya Man commits suicide after assaulting his police wife at Kwabenya

Just in....
body-container-line