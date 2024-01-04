Government transition takes about 2years so how will Mahama do magic in just 4years — Stephen Atubiga

Former NDC member Stephen Atubiga is asking how the party’s flagbearer John Dramani Mahama can implement his numerous policies knowing he has only four years to rule if he wins the 2024 general elections.

The one-time President who is leading the opposition party for the fourth time has promised to offer citizens the “Ghana we want” if re-elected on December 7.

Among other things, the former President plans to introduce a 24-hour working economy to boost employment and the private sector.

He has also promised to abolish teacher licensure examination and also to maximize natural resources for accelerated development.

Having observed these, Mr. Atubiga, who once aspired to be the NDC’s flagbearer in a Facebook post on Thursday, January 4, asked what magic can be used to achieve the vision since Mr. Mahama has only four years to rule.

“JDM knows it takes about 2years from transition to settling down of a new government. How will he implement his magic economy?” he asked.