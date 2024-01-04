Modern Ghana logo
Akufo-Addo not changing Military leadership to rig 2024 elections; disregard such unfounded claims — Presidency

Headlines H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana
The office of the President has described as unfounded, claims that President Akufo-Addo is orchestrating changes in the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces ahead of the 2024 elections to allegedly rig the polls.

In a statement issued on Thursday, January 4, by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, it was explained that the President periodically meets with security heads on January 2, as part of routine engagements.

However, it noted that this discussed at the meeting is “Contrary to the allegations made in the publication on social media,” stressing “no such discussions about changes to the hierarchy of the Armed Forces were held during the meeting.”

It added that "Any future change made in this regard will not be a new phenomenon that should warrant unfounded speculations."

The Presidency stressed that the military is an important state institution that has over the years built a reputation for professionalism in its duties, both locally and internationally.

"The Akufo-Addo-led administration shall continue to guard earnestly this reputation by ensuring that partisanship is eschewed from the operations of the Ghana Armed Forces," the statement assured.

President Akufo-Addo also gave his word that the upcoming 2024 elections will be free, fair and transparent, and that persons who attempt to disrupt the process will face the law.

