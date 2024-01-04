Accept 2024 elections outcome to keep Ghana's peace — Alex Segbefia

Mr Alex Segbefia, a former Health Minister has called on Ghanaians to eschew all forms of violence and rather embrace peace before, during and after the general election this year.

He said it was important for candidates and party supporters to see the upcoming December elections as a contest that could be won or lost and not a do-or-die affair for which all means including violence must be employed to attain victory.

The Deputy Chief of Staff under the erstwhile Atta-Mills government who was speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency during an 'Eledzi Foundation Health walk' said Ghana had been touted as the beacon of peace and democracy in the sub-region and there was the need to accept the outcomes to protect that peace.

“Let us be peaceful, remain peaceful. Opposition hasn't yet killed anybody,” Mr Segbefia said.

The 2023 Eledzi health walk, the seventh edition of the annual event which was with various activities including Pre-walk under 15 Gala, Togo tour with guests, free eye screening, and musical performances, received good patronage.

It had in attendance songstress Diamond Michelle Gbagonah (known as Shatta Michy) and Mr Derek Boateng, former Ghanaian Defensive Midfielder.

The walk was also graced by Torgbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V, Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area and his chiefs.

Torgbui Fiti described the people of Aflao as resilient people who, despite facing hardships including flooding, still stood strong and poured out on the streets of Aflao for a rejuvenating health walk.

He doubted the December elections would have any meaningful effect on his people （youth especially） saying, he had trust that no matter the circumstances, his people would prevail and come out even stronger.

Mr Boateng urged the youth to stay out of trouble and work hard to add meaning to their life stressing the need to never give up as “sometimes, things get worse before they get better so they should keep on fighting.”

Ms Joan Nelly Letsu, Public Relations Officer, Eledzi Foundation who thanked all sponsors for their support so far, said the health walk could only get bigger and better and to help in uniting citizens of Aflao and Ghana.

She advised the youth to make right choices, have a positive mindset and always look out for “possible in the word impossible and know that “dreams can come true.”

Eledzi Foundation is a grassroots non-profit organisation dedicated to making meaningful impact in the local community through strengthening its fabric and addressing its most pressing needs and challenges.

GNA