Queen Ciara Women Empowerment Initiative ignites women's power for positive change

In a noteworthy celebration marking its first-year anniversary, the Queen Ciara Women Empowerment Initiative from Anointed Palace Chapel delivered a powerful message.

Their call to action resonates with women, urging them to harness their energy towards transformative pursuits.

During this commemorative event, the group honored Mrs. Ciara Obofour for her continuous humanitarian contributions.

Accompanying this tribute was a generous donation of relief items to widows within the church community. Victoria Parker, the president of the initiative, shared the group's vision of empowering women towards independence and aspiring for greater heights in life.

"We stand firmly behind our mama for her outstanding humanitarian work," remarked Victoria Parker during an interview.

Importantly, the Queen Ciara Women Empowerment Initiative extends its arms beyond the church, welcoming participation from the wider public.

Linda Afranie, the secretary of the initiative, emphasized the significance of women supporting each other in the political arena. She championed the belief that women possess unique capabilities and, when united, can excel in diverse fields, challenging and dominating traditionally male-dominated areas of work.

Regina Ghansah, a dedicated member of the association, made a call for financial discipline among women. Encouraging them to resist unnecessary expenditures, she emphasized the importance of saving for the future. Regina believes that disciplined saving is a key factor in achieving long-term financial stability.

The Queen Ciara Women Empowerment Initiative stands as a beacon of inspiration, rallying women to unlock their potential and contribute to positive change in their lives and communities.