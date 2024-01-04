2024 election: The victory of the NDC is meaningless unless the decay within the party is dealt with – Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has agreed with Fifi Kwetey’s argument that there is a decay in the party that needs to be dealt with.

Speaking at the 31st December Revolution, Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC, said the party must not focus on always lambasting the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said the NDC must rather reflect and deal with the decay within the party.

“We want that blazing flame to stop the real decay. And that decay continues to be in the NDC today. I don’t want us NDC to pretend that 31 is a day to bash the NPP. The NPP is not the issue. The issue is bigger than the NPP. The decay in the NDC must stop with that blazing fire. It is in vain if we win power only to continue what we see. That’s not enough,” Fifi Fiavi Kwetey argued.

Reacting to this, Samuel Koku Anyidoho said Fifi Kwetey is telling the truth.

He argued that victory for the NDC in the 2024 General Election will be meaningless unless the party addresses the internal cracks.

“Fiifi Kwetey has spoken the real VOICE of the NDC. Until we clean up the mess, we have no moral authority to criticize the NPP. The victory of the NDC is meaningless unless it is linked to the total cleansing of the decay Fiifi is talking about,” Koku Anyidoho said in a post on X.