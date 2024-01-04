Describing 10% lithium deal as 'better' is extreme display of mediocrity – Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has descended on persons always describing Ghana’s deal with Barari DV Ghana for the mining of the country’s lithium as a better deal.

In a statement, he said persons who still hold such views are showing extreme levels of mediocrity.

“With the greatest of respect to those who hold a contrary view, I still think it is an extreme display of mediocrity and near status-quo oriented mentality, to describe the current Lithium Deal as better. Within what context are we describing the deal as better? One can never grow tall if he compares himself to a dwarf,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said.

He continued, “After studying what happens elsewhere in natural resource exploration and exploitation, right thinking people in society must not celebrate the supposed increment of royalties on a natural resource that belongs to us, from 5-10 percent. The colonially imposed 5percent royalties should have been 50 percent at the minimum. So if we have an opportunity to negotiate for a better deal, we should not just condone mediocrity by accepting a 10 percent royalty and tout it as an achievement or a better deal.”

According to Prof. Ransford Gyampo, he is one of the people who cannot be silenced by the very known infantile machinations that are easily deployed to shut up voices of reason.

Government last year reached an agreement with Barari DV Ghana Ltd, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium to grant the company a lease to mine lithium in the Ewoyaa community of the Mfantseman Municipality.

While government officials describe the deal as the best signed in the country in the natural resources sector, Prof. Gyampo, CSOs, and several other people have kicked against it.

In the last couple of months, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has been working with chiefs and youth groups in the Mfantseman area to ensure the community isn’t mined out at the expense of the people.