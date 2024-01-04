Modern Ghana logo
Your well-thought-out policing made citizens safer this festive season — Journalist hails IGP

Kwame Adinkra, a seasoned Ghanaian journalist with Kumasi-based Pure FM has praised Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for his role in making Ghanaians safer during the Christmas holidays through his well-thought-out policing strategies.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, January 4, he acknowledged the remarkable efforts of the Ghana Police Service under Dampare's leadership.

"It is an undeniable fact that Ghanaians have long been victims of numerous crimes, including robberies, petty thefts, and other unfortunate incidents during such festive holidays. However, the just-ended festive season seemed different.

“Our homes and streets were noticeably safer, and it was quite evident that your well-thought-out approach had a significant impact on protecting our lives and property across the nation," Adinkra wrote.

The journalist commended the timely deployment of additional police personnel and resources such as increased patrols and checkpoints.

This, according to Kwame Adinkra, "undoubtedly played a crucial role in maintaining law and order across the country."

He added: "The enhanced visibility of police personnel on the streets was particularly impressive. The disguised police officers posing as civilians that mingled with audiences at various musical shows and other public gatherings was highly impressive, safe it was a privilege knowledge."

